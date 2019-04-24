Robertson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Robertson laced his third two-bagger of the last five games Tuesday, a stretch during which he's also hit safely on four occasions. The modest but productive surge has lifted Robertson's average 36 points to .185, a number that naturally still has ample room for improvement but is trending in the right direction.

