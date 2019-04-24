Rays' Daniel Robertson: Continues surge in win
Robertson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Royals on Tuesday.
Robertson laced his third two-bagger of the last five games Tuesday, a stretch during which he's also hit safely on four occasions. The modest but productive surge has lifted Robertson's average 36 points to .185, a number that naturally still has ample room for improvement but is trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Offensive improvement continues•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Laces timely double in loss•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Rejoins lineup•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Day off Friday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Contributes through multiple means•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...