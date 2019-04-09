Rays' Daniel Robertson: Contributes through multiple means
Robertson went 2-for-4 with an RBI bunt single, a walk and a stolen base in a win over the White Sox on Monday.
Robertson was a thorn in the side of White Sox pitching throughout the afternoon, even recording his first swiped bag of the season. The versatile infielder has now hit safely in three straight and five of the last six overall, although he's still in search of his first extra-base hit of the season after compiling 25 over 340 plate appearances in 2018.
