Robertson (hamstring) worked out at Tropicana Field on Wednesday after playing seven innings for High-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Robertson appears on track for a Friday activation from the disabled list. The 24-year-old would have an opportunity to play one more rehab game with the Stone Crabs on Thursday, but it's unclear if the Rays will deem that necessary. With top prospect Willy Adames now in the fold for Tampa Bay as its everyday shortstop, Robertson may not have a direct line to a starting role upon returning from the DL. Fortunately for Robertson, his ability to play three infield spots and left field in addition to the strong on-base skills he has displayed this season should allow him to pick up at least a few starts per week.