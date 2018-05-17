According to manager Kevin Cash, Robertson could potentially see time in the outfield during Carlos Gomez's stint on the disabled list with a groin strain, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson has only played the outfield once in 108 major-league games, but he did take some reps there during spring training. The 24-year-old has been exceeding expectations overall in 2018, generating an impressive .261/.414/.424 line over his first 116 plate appearances. The versatile Robertson has put in time at each infield spot this season, so it wouldn't be out of the question to see him add yet another position to his resume.