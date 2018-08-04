Rays' Daniel Robertson: Dealing with thumb sprain
Robertson is day-to-day with a left thumb sprain, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
Robertson will likely be reevaluated prior to Saturday's matchup to determine his status moving forward. It's unclear as to when he suffered the injury.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Pair of hits in victory•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: In Tuesday's lineup•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Diagnosed with bruised ankle•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Day off against Orioles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart