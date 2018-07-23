Robertson went 1-for-1 with a grand slam Sunday against the Marlins.

Robertson was called upon to pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth while facing a two-run deficit, but he came through with a walkoff home run. The 24-year-old third baseman has collected a base knock in four of his last five games, and he sits with a .255/.378/.400 slash line with eight homers and 30 RBI through 77 games this season.

