Rays' Daniel Robertson: Delivers game-winning slam
Robertson hit a pinch-hit, walkoff grand slam Sunday against the Marlins.
Robertson was called upon to pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth while facing a two-run deficit, but he came through with a walkoff home run. The 24-year-old third baseman has collected a base knock in four of his last five games, and he sits with a .255/.378/.400 slash line with eight homers and 30 RBI through 77 games this season.
