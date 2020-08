Robertson was designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Robertson will make way on the 40-man roster for reliever Edgar Garcia, who was acquired in a trade from the Phillies in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old utility man owns a respectable .231/.340/.352 slash line in 237 career major-league games, good for a 96 wRC+, so there's a decent chance he winds up getting claimed off waivers.