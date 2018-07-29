Robertson was diagnosed with a bruised left ankle after departing in the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Orioles, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

X-rays on Robertson's ankle returned negative after the second baseman was taken out on an Adam Jones slide in the first inning. Robertson, who stayed in the game before being lifted in the fourth, is considered day-to-day heading into the Rays' series opener Tuesday against the Angels.