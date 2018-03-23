Rays' Daniel Robertson: Diagnosed with hand contusion
Robertson sustained a left hand contusion during Friday's game, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.
Robertson will undergo precautionary X-rays in the coming hours after getting hit by a pitch on his left hand. The infielder should be considered day-to-day until more information surfaces.
