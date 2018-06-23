Robertson went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Yankees on Friday.

Robertson was activated earlier in the day from the disabled list after recovering from his hamstring injury. The versatile infielder will play both second and third base moving forward according to manager Kevin Cash, as shortstop now appears to be firmly in the hands of recent callup Willy Adames and Adeiny Hechavarria.