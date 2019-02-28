Rays' Daniel Robertson: Drives in three
Robertson went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, a double and an additional two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.
Robertson put the Rays on the board in the second inning with a two-run double off Mike Shawaryn. He followed that up with a solo home run in the fourth inning before giving way to Jake Cronenworth at shortstop.
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Shifts to 60-day DL•
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Hoping to return before end of season•
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Undergoes thumb surgery•
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Requires surgery, likely done for 2018•
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Seeing specialist Sunday•
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Headed to DL•
