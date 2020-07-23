The Rays optioned Robertson to their alternate training site Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay opted to keep Mike Brosseau as a seventh infielder on the 30-man Opening Day roster over Robertson. Given his ample big-league experience (237 career games) and ability to play all over the diamond and in the outfield, Robertson should rank high on the list for a callup if the Rays need an extra reserve bat at any point in the 60-game season.
