Rays' Daniel Robertson: Earns third straight start
Robertson will start at shortstop and bat fifth Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After driving in a run and reaching base three times Tuesday, Robertson will be rewarded with a third straight start and a promotion upward in the lineup. Adeiny Hechavarria still looks to be manager Kevin Cash's preferred option at shortstop, but Hechevarria's poor production at the plate since he was acquired from the Marlins could allow Robertson to begin eating into his at-bats on a more regular basis.
