Robertson was removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles in the fourth inning with an undisclosed injury, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

Robertson's exit is likely traced to the first inning, when he appeared gimpy after he was taken down by an Adam Jones slide while attempting to complete a double play. The second baseman stayed in the contest for three innings before the Rays elected to pull him out. Adeiny Hechavarria came off the bench to replace Robertson in the field.