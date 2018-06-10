Robertson was removed from Sunday's game against the Mariners in the top of the second inning with left hamstring tightness.

The Rays are labeling Robertson as day-to-day after he appeared to suffer the injury while running to first base when he grounded out in the first inning. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, there have some rumblings that Willy Adames will be called up from Triple-A Durham in the near future, and Robertson's injury could only accelerate the top prospect's arrival. Joey Wendle came on in Sunday's contest to fill in at shortstop for Robertson.