Rays' Daniel Robertson: Expected back Friday
Robertson (hamstring) is on track to be activated from the disabled list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Robertson landed on the disabled list with a mild hamstring strain last week, and his stay on the shelf could be a brief one. He's slated to play in a rehab game for High-A Charlotte on Tuesday, and if all goes well the infielder will be reinstated prior to Friday's series opener against the Yankees. Robertson, who was hitting a solid .257/.385/.423 prior to his injury, figures to serve as a utility infielder upon reinstatement.
