Robertson (hamstring) is on track to be activated from the disabled list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson landed on the disabled list with a mild hamstring strain last week, and his stay on the shelf could be a brief one. He's slated to play in a rehab game for High-A Charlotte on Tuesday, and if all goes well the infielder will be reinstated prior to Friday's series opener against the Yankees. Robertson, who was hitting a solid .257/.385/.423 prior to his injury, figures to serve as a utility infielder upon reinstatement.