Rays' Daniel Robertson: Expects to play nine innings
Robertson (knee) will play nine innings at shortstop for Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Robertson was just moved up to the Triple-A roster and appears to be full steam ahead with his progress from minor knee surgery. He'll likely require a few rehab games without any complications before rejoining the Rays.
