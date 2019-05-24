Rays' Daniel Robertson: Experiences allergic reaction
Robertson was removed from Thursday's game against the Indians in the fifth inning due to an allergic reaction, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The infielder went 1-for-2 before his exit, which was reportedly caused by a pregame meal that affected Robertson's preexisting severe peanut allergy. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Indians.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...