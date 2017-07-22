Rays' Daniel Robertson: Eyeing rehab assignment
Robertson (neck) participated in fielding drills Friday and manager Kevin Cash said he should begin a rehab assignment within the next week, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Robertson has been working towards becoming a full participant in baseball activities, and it appears he's making good progress in his overall recovery. The 23-year-old shortstop was placed on the DL at the end of June with neck spasms and will likely need multiple rehab games before joining the big-league roster.
