Robertson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-4 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Robertson accounted for the second of two home runs off Martin Perez in the fourth, blasting a 370-foot shot to right center for his first round tripper of the season. The 24-year-old has been productive since the calendar flipped to April, reaching safely in eight of nine games on his way to a .318 average over 31 plate appearances during the month.