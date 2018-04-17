Rays' Daniel Robertson: First round tripper of season Monday
Robertson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-4 win over the Rangers on Monday.
Robertson accounted for the second of two home runs off Martin Perez in the fourth, blasting a 370-foot shot to right center for his first round tripper of the season. The 24-year-old has been productive since the calendar flipped to April, reaching safely in eight of nine games on his way to a .318 average over 31 plate appearances during the month.
