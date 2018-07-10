Robertson went 3-for-6 with a game-winning RBI single and a run in an extra-inning victory over the Tigers on Monday.

Robertson delivered in the 10th inning with a single to center that plated Kevin Kiermaier, securing the win for the Rays. The 24-year-old has come off the disabled list wielding a hot bat, as he's hitting .302 with four doubles, six RBI, seven walks and nine runs across 64 plate appearances over the subsequent 14 games.