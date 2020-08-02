The Rays optioned Robertson to their taxi squad Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Robertson's latest stint with the big club lasted one day, as he'll return to the Rays' taxi squad with the team activating reserve catcher Kevan Smith (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list. The Rays appear to view the lefty-hitting Joey Wendle and the righty-hitting Mike Brosseau as their top utility infielders at this time, leaving no room on the active roster for Robertson.
