Robertson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during a loss to the Royals in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Robertson hit one of two ninth-inning homers for the Rays, who were otherwise flummoxed by spot starter Glenn Sparkman and reliever Jake Newberry. Robertson has now hit safely in three straight games and has gone deep in two of them, but his season line still sits at an unsightly .183/.272/.293 across 92 plate appearances.