Rays' Daniel Robertson: Headed to DL
Robertson (thumb) will be placed on the 10-day DL with a left thumb sprain prior to Saturday's game, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
It remains unclear as to when Robertson suffered the sprain, but he will be sidelined until at least Aug. 14 due to the injury. In a corresponding move, Brandon Lowe will be recalled from Triple-A Durham.
