Rays' Daniel Robertson: Heads to bench Sunday
Robertson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Robertson has started both games since the All-Star break and three in a row overall, as regular third baseman Matt Duffy had been dealing with a back injury. With Duffy returning to the lineup, however, Robertson will head back to the bench for his regular role as a reserve middle infielder.
