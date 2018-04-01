Rays' Daniel Robertson: Hits bench Sunday
Robertson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With Robertson on the bench for a second straight day against a right-handed starting pitcher, it appears he may occupy the short end of a platoon at second base this season with lefty hitters Joey Wendle or Brad Miller. Thanks to his ability to play all over the infield and the corner outfield, Robertson should get some work in as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch hitter in games he's not starting.
