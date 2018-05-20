Robertson went 1-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Angels.

Robertson powered the Rays to a win on Saturday, blasting a grand slam in the second inning off left-hander Andrew Heaney. That continued his season long success against left-handed pitchers, as he entered the game with a .545 slugging percentage against them. The performance also extended his modest hitting streak to four games, which now includes two home runs, five runs and six RBI.

