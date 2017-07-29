Robertson (neck) is 2-for-4 with two RBI from a single and a double over his first two rehab games with High-A Charlotte.

The recovering infielder has led off in both contests, starting at third base in his Thursday debut and manning the keystone on Friday. Robertson hasn't played a full nine innings in either game, although he could well reach that mark in at least one outing this coming weekend.

