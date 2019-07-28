Rays' Daniel Robertson: Homers, plays nine innings
Robertson (knee) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Triple-A Durham's win over Buffalo on Saturday while playing nine innings at shortstop.
It was a momentous night for Robertson all the way around, blasting the first homer of his rehab assignment in his first game with the Bulls while also accomplishing his goal of playing a full game at shortstop. Robertson was pulled in the top of the 10th inning so as to presumably avoid overexertion on his recovering knee, but his overall outlook is increasingly bright after Saturday's developments.
