Rays' Daniel Robertson: Hoping to return before end of season
Robertson (thumb) is still holding out hope of returning this season, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "I think that [the Rays are] on board as well," Robertson said. "With that being said, I don't think there's going to be any rushing in the process. The goal is to still, hopefully, get some more at-bats this year, whether that's with a week left in the season or not."
The versatile Robertson underwent what was assumed to likely be season-ending surgery on his left thumb Aug. 7, but he'll look to squeeze in a return if at all possible. A reduction of 15-20 pounds this past offseason seemed to help Robertson, who was slashing a solid .262/.382/.415 with 25 extra-base hits (16 doubles, nine home runs) and 34 RBI over 340 plate appearances across 88 games before his injury. All three components of his slash line -- along with his production across all other major categories -- were significant improvements on a rookie 2017 campaign in which he'd played only 13 fewer games.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Requires surgery, likely done for 2018•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Seeing specialist Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Headed to DL•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Dealing with thumb sprain•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Pair of hits in victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...