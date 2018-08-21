Robertson (thumb) is still holding out hope of returning this season, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "I think that [the Rays are] on board as well," Robertson said. "With that being said, I don't think there's going to be any rushing in the process. The goal is to still, hopefully, get some more at-bats this year, whether that's with a week left in the season or not."

The versatile Robertson underwent what was assumed to likely be season-ending surgery on his left thumb Aug. 7, but he'll look to squeeze in a return if at all possible. A reduction of 15-20 pounds this past offseason seemed to help Robertson, who was slashing a solid .262/.382/.415 with 25 extra-base hits (16 doubles, nine home runs) and 34 RBI over 340 plate appearances across 88 games before his injury. All three components of his slash line -- along with his production across all other major categories -- were significant improvements on a rookie 2017 campaign in which he'd played only 13 fewer games.