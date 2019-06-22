The Rays officially placed Robertson (knee) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

As was reported after the Rays' victory over the Athletics on Friday, Robertson will be shut down through at least June 30 while he works back from right knee inflammation. Tampa Bay selected infielder Michael Brosseau's contract from Triple-A Durham to fill Robertson's spot on the active roster.

