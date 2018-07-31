Robertson (ankle) will man second base and bat third against the Angels on Tuesday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.

Robertson won't miss any additional time after leaving Sunday's game versus Baltimore due to a bruised left ankle. That said, don't be surprised if he receives a breather within the next couple days since the Rays don't have a scheduled off day until Monday. Across 85 games this year, Robertson has hit .258/.381/.410 with nine home runs and 32 RBI.