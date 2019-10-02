Rays' Daniel Robertson: In wild-card squad
Robertson is on the Rays' wild-card roster.
The Rays have a number of decent infielders and can construct their postseason roster in a number of different ways. Robertson makes the cut with a deep bench for the one-game playoff but may not be on the squad if the Rays qualify for the ALDS.
