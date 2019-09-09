Robertson went 1-for-3 with a two-run triple in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Robertson's second-inning three-bagger plated Kevin Kiermaier and Willy Adames to erase an early 2-1 deficit, affording the Rays a lead they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way. The 25-year-old utility man has four RBI over the last two games with the help of a pair of extra-base hits, his first two since returning from Triple-A Durham on Sept. 1.