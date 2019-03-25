Rays' Daniel Robertson: Knocks second spring homer
Robertson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in a Grapefruit League loss to the Braves.
The versatile infielder continues to produce in the waning days of spring, with his seventh-inning round tripper bringing home the Rays' only runs of the night. Robertson will help fill in at third base during Matt Duffy's season-opening absence due to a hamstring injury, and his considerable defensive versatility will also afford him relatively frequent starts second base, shortstop and even left field as needed throughout the campaign.
