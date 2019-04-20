Robertson went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

Robertson made his one hit count, as his sixth-inning two-bagger brought home Avisail Garcia and Austin Meadows to knot the game at 4-4 at the time. Friday's timely two-bagger aside, Robertson has had a rough go of it offensively his season, hitting just .157 across his first 56 plate appearances.