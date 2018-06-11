Robertson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a left hamstring strain, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

Robertson suffered the injury while running to first base during Sunday's game against the Mariners. At this point, the severity of the issue remains unclear, as does a possible timetable for his return, though he'll be eligible to come off the DL on June 21 should he prove ready. Top prospect Willy Adames was summoned from the minors in a corresponding roster move and figures to slot in as the team's everyday shortstop moving forward.