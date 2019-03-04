Robertson is not locked into any particular position, but he's expected to play a substantial role for the Rays this season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Robertson slashed a solid .262/.382/.415 with 25 extra-base hits (16 doubles, nine home runs) and 34 RBI across 340 plate appearances in 2018 while seeing time at all four infield positions, left field and as a designated hitter. However, an early-August thumb injury put a premature end to his season, although he entered spring at full health. The versatile 24-year-old is seemingly assured of an Opening Day roster spot due to positional flexibility and could be a solid contributor in multiple categories depending on how regular his playing time remains.