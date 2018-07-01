Rays' Daniel Robertson: Making third straight start
Robertson will start at second base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Astros.
The Rays' crowded middle infield doesn't seem to have affected Robertson since he returned from the disabled list June 22, as his positional versatility and on-base skills will earn him his seventh start in nine games. Robertson will see work at the keystone for the second straight day Sunday while Joey Wendle, the club's primary option at the position this season, moves over to left field. It appears both players will be in store for near-everyday roles thanks to their ability to play multiple spots.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Multi-hit effort Friday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Picks up first start in outfield•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Doubles in DL return•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Returns from disabled list•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Could be activated Friday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Singles in first rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...