Robertson will start at second base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Astros.

The Rays' crowded middle infield doesn't seem to have affected Robertson since he returned from the disabled list June 22, as his positional versatility and on-base skills will earn him his seventh start in nine games. Robertson will see work at the keystone for the second straight day Sunday while Joey Wendle, the club's primary option at the position this season, moves over to left field. It appears both players will be in store for near-everyday roles thanks to their ability to play multiple spots.