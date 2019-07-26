Robertson (knee) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson will join the Bulls after appearing in a trio of rehab games for High-A Charlotte, going 2-for-9 with a double and two RBI in those contests. He'll likely need to appear in multiple rehab games for Durham before the Rays consider activating him from the injured list.

