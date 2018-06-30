Rays' Daniel Robertson: Multi-hit effort Friday
Robertson went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Astros on Friday.
Robertson extended his hitting streak to five games with the Rays' only multi-hit effort of the night. The 24-year-old has rebounded nicely from a tough May during the current month, as he's now hitting .277 over 51 June plate appearances. Robertson most recently displayed his positional versatility by picking up a start in left field earlier this week, and his ability to fill in at so many spots projects to continue keeping his playing time very consistent.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Picks up first start in outfield•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Doubles in DL return•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Returns from disabled list•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Could be activated Friday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Singles in first rehab game•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Expected back Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...