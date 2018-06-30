Robertson went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Astros on Friday.

Robertson extended his hitting streak to five games with the Rays' only multi-hit effort of the night. The 24-year-old has rebounded nicely from a tough May during the current month, as he's now hitting .277 over 51 June plate appearances. Robertson most recently displayed his positional versatility by picking up a start in left field earlier this week, and his ability to fill in at so many spots projects to continue keeping his playing time very consistent.