Rays' Daniel Robertson: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Robertson is out of the lineup against the Angels on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.
Robertson went 1-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored during Tuesday's game. Prior to that contest, he left Sunday's game with a bruised left ankle, so it shouldn't come as a shock that he's receiving a breather. In his place, Joey Wendle will man the keystone and bat sixth.
