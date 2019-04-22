Robertson went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and two walks in an extra-innings loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Robertson's average still sits at an unsightly .172 following Sunday's solid effort. However, he's now reached safely in four straight games, a modest streak that nevertheless serves as at least a source of cautious optimism. Additionally, Robertson demonstrated a penchant for timely hitting against the Red Sox, as Sunday marked his second two-RBI effort of the three-game series.