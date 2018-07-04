Rays' Daniel Robertson: On base five times in win
Robertson went 3-for-5 with a two-run double, another two-bagger, two walks and a run in an extra-innings win over the Marlins on Tuesday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.
Robertson may have been among the more exhausted players from either side by the time the 16-inning marathon concluded, as he spent his entire night on the bases. The stellar effort was an extension of what has been a torrid streak for Robertson since returning from the disabled list, one that's seen him hit .324 (11-for-34) with four doubles, three RBI, five walks and six runs over nine games.
