Rays' Daniel Robertson: On base five times in win
Robertson went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, three walks and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.
Robertson reached safely in every plate appearance while operating out of the No. 3 spot in the order. The versatile infielder put in time at both second base and shortstop Thursday, and his performance was a welcome departure from what has otherwise been a difficult month at the plate. Robertson is still hitting just .156 in May, but he's now sporting an impressive .432 on-base percentage on the season that's been significantly propped up by a 20.0 percent walk rate.
More News
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Could see playing time in outfield•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Swats third homer Friday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Continues hitting Wednesday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Perfect at plate Sunday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Second homer of season Saturday•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Smacks run-scoring double in victory•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...