Robertson went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, three walks and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Robertson reached safely in every plate appearance while operating out of the No. 3 spot in the order. The versatile infielder put in time at both second base and shortstop Thursday, and his performance was a welcome departure from what has otherwise been a difficult month at the plate. Robertson is still hitting just .156 in May, but he's now sporting an impressive .432 on-base percentage on the season that's been significantly propped up by a 20.0 percent walk rate.