Rays' Daniel Robertson: On base three times in majors return
Robertson went 2-for-2 with a walk in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Orioles.
The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive return to the big-league level, mustering the Rays' only multi-hit effort of the night in the process. Robertson's night snapped the slump he'd closed out his prior majors tenure with, one that saw him go 0-for-11 before being sent down to Triple-A Durham in late August.
