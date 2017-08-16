Rays' Daniel Robertson: On base thrice in win
Robertson went 2-for-4 with an RBI from a bases-loaded walk and also had a single, double and scored once in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Robertson wreaked some havoc out of the nine hole, producing his first multi-hit game since June 25. The 23-year-old shortsop has seen two consecutive starts but has taken the field on only four occasions out of a possible 11 games since returning from a stint on the DL due to neck spasms.
