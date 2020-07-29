Robertson is traveling with the Rays as part of the two-man taxi squad for a five-game road trip that begins Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are headed to Atlanta for two games and then have a three-game set with the Orioles over the weekend in Baltimore, and Robertson will join pitcher Anthony Banda as emergency depth. The utility man was optioned to the Port Charlotte alternate training site Monday once Diego Castillo returned from the paternity list.