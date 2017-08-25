Play

Robertson was sent down to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson will head to Triple-A following Tampa Bay's signing of utility infielder Danny Espinosa, but is a strong candidate to return to the Rays once rosters expand at the beginning of September. The 23-year-old has struggled since returning from the DL (neck) in early August, hitting just .125/.214/.167 while receiving minimal action in the field. On the season, Robertson is batting .211 with five home runs, 18 RBI and 20 runs in 66 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast