Robertson was sent down to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Robertson will head to Triple-A following Tampa Bay's signing of utility infielder Danny Espinosa, but is a strong candidate to return to the Rays once rosters expand at the beginning of September. The 23-year-old has struggled since returning from the DL (neck) in early August, hitting just .125/.214/.167 while receiving minimal action in the field. On the season, Robertson is batting .211 with five home runs, 18 RBI and 20 runs in 66 games.